TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and South Putnam at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Tri-West at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, FS1, 6 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

