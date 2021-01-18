TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and South Putnam at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Tri-West at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, FS1, 6 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
