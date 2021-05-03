TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Arthur-Lovington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Urbana University High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

North Newton and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4 p.m.

North Newton and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Mount Zion at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Lincoln Trail Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

