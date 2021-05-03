TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Covington, 4 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Arthur-Lovington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Urbana University High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
North Newton and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4 p.m.
North Newton and South Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Mount Zion at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Lincoln Trail Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, NBC Sports Chicago, 11 a.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
