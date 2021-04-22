TODAY

Prep Football

8-Man: Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Hoopeston Area at Lexington, 10 a.m.

Hutsonville at Oakwood (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Southmont Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign Central

Men's College Basketball

NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, consolation championship: Southern Arkansas Tech vs. South Suburban, noon

NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, fifth place: Mott Community College vs. Sandhills Community College, 2 p.m.

NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, third place: Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 5:30 p.m.

NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, national championship: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Softball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Attica (Harrison Hills G.C.) 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Crawfordsville, Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Crawfordsville, Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Mid-West Athletic Conference Championship (Champaign CC), 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro at Talladega, FOX, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Huegel-Air LA Open, final round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 6:55 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, NBC, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Geico 500, FOX, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Professional Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

