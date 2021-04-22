TODAY
Prep Football
8-Man: Schlarman Academy at Champaign St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Hoopeston Area at Lexington, 10 a.m.
Hutsonville at Oakwood (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Southmont Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Western Boone Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at Frankfort Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Big 12 Conference Tournament at Champaign Central
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, consolation championship: Southern Arkansas Tech vs. South Suburban, noon
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, fifth place: Mott Community College vs. Sandhills Community College, 2 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, third place: Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 5:30 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center, national championship: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 7:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Softball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Attica (Harrison Hills G.C.) 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Crawfordsville, Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Crawfordsville, Fountain Central and North Montgomery at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Mid-West Athletic Conference Championship (Champaign CC), 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro at Talladega, FOX, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Huegel-Air LA Open, final round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 6:55 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, NBC, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Geico 500, FOX, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Professional Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
