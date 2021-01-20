TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at West Lafayette Harrison, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Putnam and Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Seeger at North Newton, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Tri-County at Covington, 11 a.m.
North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri State, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Seeger at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:55 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
