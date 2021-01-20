TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at West Lafayette Harrison, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Putnam and Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Seeger at North Newton, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

North Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Tri-County at Covington, 11 a.m.

North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Seeger at Attica, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network, 6:55 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

