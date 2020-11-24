TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Men's College Basketball
Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio at Illinois, noon
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Cloverdale at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Basketball
McNeese State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
North Carolina A&T at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Western Michigan at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.
Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
College Basketball
Chicago State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Bradley at Xavier, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Nevada at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Space Coast Challenge Third Place Game, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Space Coast Challenge Championship Game, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, CBS, 11:30 a.m.
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Championship: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Western Boone, FSN Midwest, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 4A Championship: Hobart vs. Roncalli, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.
IHSAA Class 6A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
College Basketball
Ohio at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, noon
Navy at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Southern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Farleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Marquette, Fox Sports 2, 6 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Nebraska at Iowa, FOX, noon
Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: Netherlands vs. United States, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.