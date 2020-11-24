TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Men's College Basketball

Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio at Illinois, noon

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Cloverdale at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Basketball

McNeese State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

North Carolina A&T at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY

College Basketball

Chicago State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Bradley at Xavier, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Nevada at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Space Coast Challenge Third Place Game, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Space Coast Challenge Championship Game, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Football League

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Championship: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Western Boone, FSN Midwest, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 4A Championship: Hobart vs. Roncalli, FSN Midwest, 2 p.m.

IHSAA Class 6A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Ohio at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, noon

Navy at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Southern at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Marquette, Fox Sports 2, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Nebraska at Iowa, FOX, noon

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: Netherlands vs. United States, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you