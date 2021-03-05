TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Chrisman at Salt Fork, noon

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Monticello, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Rossville or Seeger vs. Carroll (Flora) or Western Boone, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic or Faith Christian vs. Covington or North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Watseka at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Jacksonville Routt at Danville, 1 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Paris, 5 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Kishwaukee Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Taylorville

Prep Boys Bowling

Vandalia at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Minnesota, FOX, 11 a.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, noon

Illinois at Ohio State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Butler at Creighton, FOX, 4 p.m.

College Football

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Purdue at Penn State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Wrestling

Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Pennzoil 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Iowa, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Skills Competition and 3-point Contest, TNT, TBS, 5:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Game, TNT, TBS, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 2 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

