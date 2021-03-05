TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Chrisman at Salt Fork, noon
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Monticello, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Rossville or Seeger vs. Carroll (Flora) or Western Boone, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic or Faith Christian vs. Covington or North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Jacksonville Routt at Danville, 1 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Paris, 5 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Kishwaukee Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Taylorville
Prep Boys Bowling
Vandalia at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Peoria Manual, 4 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Minnesota, FOX, 11 a.m.
Florida State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, noon
Illinois at Ohio State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, FOX, 4 p.m.
College Football
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Purdue at Penn State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
College Wrestling
Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, Pennzoil 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Iowa, FOX, 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan State, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Penn State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Wrestling
Big Ten Tournament, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA All-Star Skills Competition and 3-point Contest, TNT, TBS, 5:30 p.m.
NBA All-Star Game, TNT, TBS, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
