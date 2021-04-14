TODAY
Prep Football
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington and Southmont at Seeger (Harrison Hills GC), 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Big 12 Tournament: Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Southmont, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:25 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, NBA TV, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 2 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
