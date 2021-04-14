TODAY

Prep Football

Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 4:15 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington and Southmont at Seeger (Harrison Hills GC), 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Iroquois West at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Milford at Westville, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Big 12 Tournament: Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Southmont, 4 p.m.

North Montgomery at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at North Montgomery Charger Relays, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Draft, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:25 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, NBA TV, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 2 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

