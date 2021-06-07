TODAY

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Cumberland, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 1A Sectional 4 Semifinal: Milford vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Judah Christian, Champaign St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee, 9 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Costa Rica, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

