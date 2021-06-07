TODAY
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 1A Sectional 4 Semifinal: Milford vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Judah Christian, Champaign St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee, 9 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Costa Rica, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
