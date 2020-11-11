TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

College Football

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Masters, first round, ESPN, noon

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Tenneseee Titans, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Wales, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Iowa at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Golf

Masters, second round, ESPN, noon

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

