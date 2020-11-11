TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Benton Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
College Football
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Masters, first round, ESPN, noon
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Tenneseee Titans, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Wales, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Iowa at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.
Golf
Masters, second round, ESPN, noon
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
