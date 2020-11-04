TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
North Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 Championship: Western Boone at Seeger, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
College Football
Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon
National Football League
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 Championship: Western Boone at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, Day 1, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
