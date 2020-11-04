TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

North Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 Championship: Western Boone at Seeger, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

College Football

Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, first round, GOLF, noon

National Football League

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 Championship: Western Boone at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series: Lucas Oil 150, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, second round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, Day 1, NBC Sports Network, 1 p.m.

