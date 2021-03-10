TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Donovan, 5:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal West: Danville vs. Normal West, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College vs. South Suburban College at Rent One Park in Marion (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Big 12 Conference Tournament at Normal Community: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: Illinois vs. Rutgers or Indiana, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament, Game 3: Maryland vs. Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament Game 4: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Xavier, FS1, 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament Game 5: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament Game 6: Wisconsin vs. Penn State or Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament: Colorado State vs. Fresno State or New Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament, Game 6: Maryland vs. Nebraska, FS2, 10 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 7: Michigan vs. Northwestern, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 8: Indiana vs. Michigan State, FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 9: Rutgers vs. Iowa or Purdue, FS2, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament, Game 7: Michigan vs. Maryland or Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament Game 8: Purdue vs. Ohio State or Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Game 9: Illinois vs. Rutgers or Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 10: Iowa vs. Wisconsin or Penn State or Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: semifinal 1, FS2, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: semifinal 2, FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
