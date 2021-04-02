TODAY
Prep Football
Urbana at Danville, ccd,
Prep Baseball
Covington at Peru (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
North Vermillion at Guerin Catholic, 11 a.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
North Newton at Covington, 10 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Chrisman at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (Panther Creek CC), 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Final Four: Houston vs. Baylor, CBS, 4 p.m.
NCAA Final Four: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, CBS, 7:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
Augusta National Women's Amateur, NBC, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Championship, ESPN, 5 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
NCAA Championship, CBS, 8:25 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
