TODAY

Prep Football

Urbana at Danville, ccd,

Prep Baseball

Covington at Peru (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

North Vermillion at Guerin Catholic, 11 a.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

North Newton at Covington, 10 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Chrisman at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College (Panther Creek CC), 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Final Four: Houston vs. Baylor, CBS, 4 p.m.

NCAA Final Four: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, CBS, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National Women's Amateur, NBC, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Championship, ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

NCAA Championship, CBS, 8:25 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you