TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m. (varsity only)
Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Akron at Ohio, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Kent State at Bowling Green, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Football
Eastern Michigan at Ball State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Western Michigan, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
Masters, first round, ESPN, noon
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Tenneseee Titans, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Wales, Fox Sports 1, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
