TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Salt Fork at Milford, noon

Decatur St. Teresa at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 1 p.m.

Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.

Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 10 a.m.

Arcola at Salt Fork, noon

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Bowling

Hoopeston Area at Danville, 1 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bloomington and Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Danville at Peoria High, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Tri-County at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Eminence, 5 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Peoria High at Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Bowling

Danville at Jacksonville Routt, 3 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville and Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

ARCA Menards Series: Lucas Oil 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef, It's What's For Dinner 300, FS1, 4 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Butler at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon 

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m. 

National Hockey League

Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Daytona 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS, noon

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at Nebraska, FS1, 4 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball

Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:25 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open, Men's and Women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Australian Open, Men's and Women's quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

