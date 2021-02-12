TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Salt Fork at Milford, noon
Decatur St. Teresa at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 1 p.m.
Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Clinton Central, 5 p.m.
Southmont at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 10 a.m.
Arcola at Salt Fork, noon
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 2 p.m.
Prep Boys Bowling
Hoopeston Area at Danville, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bloomington and Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Danville at Peoria High, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Tri-County at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Eminence, 5 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Peoria High at Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Bowling
Danville at Jacksonville Routt, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville and Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
ARCA Menards Series: Lucas Oil 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef, It's What's For Dinner 300, FS1, 4 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Butler at Georgetown, CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Daytona 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Wisconsin, CBS, noon
Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Maryland at Nebraska, FS1, 4 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball
Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:25 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open, Men's and Women's quarterfinals, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Australian Open, Men's and Women's quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
