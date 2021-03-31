TODAY
Prep Baseball
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 4 p.m.
Danville at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
College Baseball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Rend Lake at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club), 10 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (doubleheader), 2 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Final Four: South Carolina vs. Stanford, ESPN, 5 p.m.
NCAA Final Four: UConn vs. Arizona, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
