TODAY

Prep Baseball

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Unity, 4 p.m.

Danville at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Rend Lake at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club), 10 a.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (doubleheader), 2 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, WHRK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Final Four: South Carolina vs. Stanford, ESPN, 5 p.m.

NCAA Final Four: UConn vs. Arizona, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

