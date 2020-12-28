TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Holiday Tournament at Attica, third place: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 1:30 p.m.
Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.
College Football
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 102.1, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 102.1, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Providence, FS1, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
DePaul at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Cotton Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 7:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
