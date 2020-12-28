TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Holiday Tournament at Attica, third place: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Rutgers, FS1, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Miami, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 102.1, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Holiday Tournament at Attica, championship: Covington or Seeger vs. Attica or Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 102.1, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Butler at Providence, FS1, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

DePaul at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: Florida vs. Oklahoma, ESPN, 7:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

