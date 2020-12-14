TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Frontier at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Eminence at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2,6 p.m.

Indiana State at Saint Louis, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Butler at Villanova, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

