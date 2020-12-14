TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Frontier at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Eminence at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2,6 p.m.
Indiana State at Saint Louis, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Villanova, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
