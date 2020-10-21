TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

Prep Football

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Seeger at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: South Putnam at Fountain Central

College Football

Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional: Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman High School, 9 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth

IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Legacy Park in Manteno

IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional: Danville at Christian County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

IHSA State Series: Danville and Salt Fork at Champaign Central Sectional

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

National Football League

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Recommended for you