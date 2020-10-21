TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Seeger at South Vermillion, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: Attica at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: Covington at Cloverdale
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: South Putnam at Fountain Central
College Football
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional: Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman High School, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth
IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Legacy Park in Manteno
IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional: Danville at Christian County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSA State Series: Danville and Salt Fork at Champaign Central Sectional
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Illinois at Wisconsin, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX, 7 p.m.
