TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and South Putnam at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships, NBC, 3 p.m.
U.S. Championships, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, ABC, 2 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Divisional Game: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
AFC Divisional Game: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Michigan State, CBS, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon
Women's College Basketball
Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 11 a.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV, 9 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Divisional Game: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 2 p.m.
NFC Divisional Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Howard, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
