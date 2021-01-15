TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Attica at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and South Putnam at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Ohio State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Championships, NBC, 3 p.m.

U.S. Championships, NBC Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, ABC, 2 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Divisional Game: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

AFC Divisional Game: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Michigan State, CBS, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon

Women's College Basketball

Boston College at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Championships, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV, 9 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Divisional Game: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 2 p.m.

NFC Divisional Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, FOX, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Howard, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Championships, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Colombia, FS1, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

