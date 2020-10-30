TODAY

Prep Boys Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Cross Country

IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional: Hoopeston Area at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 9 a.m.

IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., 10:30 a.m.

College Football

Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.

College Cross Country

NJCAA Region 24 Meet: Danville Area Community College at Vincennes (Ind.) 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Rossville, 5 p.m.

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

