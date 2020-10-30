TODAY
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional: Hoopeston Area at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 9 a.m.
IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., 10:30 a.m.
College Football
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
College Cross Country
NJCAA Region 24 Meet: Danville Area Community College at Vincennes (Ind.) 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Rossville, 5 p.m.
