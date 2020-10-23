TODAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional 45: Fountain Central at South Putnam, noon
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional: Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman High School, 9:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Legacy Park in Manteno, 9:30 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 10:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional: Danville at Christian County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 11:15 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional: Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman High School, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Kankakee McNamara Regional: Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area at Legacy Park in Manteno, 9 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional: Danville at Christian County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Covington and Seeger at New Prairie Semi-State, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
IHSA State Series: Danville and Salt Fork at Champaign Central Sectional, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
College Softball
Lincoln Trail College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.