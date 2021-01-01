TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at South Newton, 1 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Illinois, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Illinois, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Carroll and Fountain Central at Rossville, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

DePaul at St. John's, FS1, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Gator Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kentucky, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Mississippi, ABC, 11:30 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Duquesne at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, CBS, noon

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, FOX, noon

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Southern Illinois at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

