Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at South Newton, 1 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Illinois, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Carroll and Fountain Central at Rossville, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
DePaul at St. John's, FS1, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
Gator Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kentucky, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Mississippi, ABC, 11:30 a.m.
Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Drake, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Duquesne at Dayton, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, CBS, noon
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, FOX, noon
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, 3 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, FOX, 3 p.m.
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Southern Illinois at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
