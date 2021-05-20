TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
South Newton at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Benton Central vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Attica vs. Covington or Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Champaigh Judah Christian at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Clinton and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Lincoln Land Community College, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur St. Teresa at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur St. Teresa at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Prep Boys Golf
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Boys Tennis
Big 12 Championships: Danville at Bloomington/Normal, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Unity Invitational, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, noon
LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Play-In Tournament: Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, TNT, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, noon
LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
West Division First Round, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, USA, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
