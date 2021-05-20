TODAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

South Newton at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Benton Central vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Attica vs. Covington or Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac and Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Champaigh Judah Christian at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

Clinton and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Lincoln Land Community College, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Decatur St. Teresa at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Decatur St. Teresa at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Prep Boys Golf

Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Boys Tennis

Big 12 Championships: Danville at Bloomington/Normal, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Unity Invitational, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, noon

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Play-In Tournament: Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, TNT, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, noon

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

West Division First Round, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, USA, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

