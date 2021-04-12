TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and South Newton at Covington (River Crest GC), 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Olney Central Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Golf

St. Mary of the Woods at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club), 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

North Montgomery at Fountain Central (River Crest GC), 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

