TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central, Parke Heritage and South Newton at Covington (River Crest GC), 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign Judah Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Olney Central Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Golf
St. Mary of the Woods at Danville Area Community College (Danville Country Club), 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
North Montgomery at Fountain Central (River Crest GC), 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
