TODAY
College Football
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Franciscan Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon: Covington vs. McCutcheon, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Indiana at Michigan State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Masters, third round, CBS, noon
SUNDAY
Golf
Masters, final round, CBS, 9 a.m.
National Football League
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers, FOX, noon
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals, CBS, 3 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Panama, Fox Sports 1, 1:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
