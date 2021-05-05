TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Putnam at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Unity at Champaign Centennial, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County Track Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Vermilion County Track Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Effingham and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Liftkits4Less.com 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
