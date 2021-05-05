TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Crawfordsville at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Putnam at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Bloomington at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Banks of the Wabash Classic: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Covington at Attica, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Unity at Champaign Centennial, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Oakwood at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County Track Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Vermilion County Track Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Effingham and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Cumberland, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Liftkits4Less.com 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you