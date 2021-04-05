TODAY

Prep Baseball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

West Vigo at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

North Vermillion and Riverton Parke at West Vigo, 4 p.m.

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

North Vermillion and Riverton Parke at West Vigo, 4 p.m.

Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Kanakee Community College, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Danville at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

West Lafayette at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 5:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

