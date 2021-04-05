TODAY
Prep Baseball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
West Vigo at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
North Vermillion and Riverton Parke at West Vigo, 4 p.m.
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
North Vermillion and Riverton Parke at West Vigo, 4 p.m.
Benton Central and Covington at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Milford, 6 p.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Kanakee Community College, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Danville at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
West Lafayette at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 5:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
