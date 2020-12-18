TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Faith Christian at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Rossville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 9 a.m.
College Football
Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Rutgers, noon
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Traders Point vs. North Vermillion, noon
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Covington at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Southern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Butler, Fox Sports 1, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa vs. Gonzaga, CBS, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. UCLA, CBS, 3:45 p.m.
College Football
Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, FOX, 11 a.m.
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, FOX, 3 p.m.
ACC Championship: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ABC, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 7 p.m.
AAC Championship: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati, ABC, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PNC Championship, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Rutgers, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, noon
Michigan State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football
College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
PNC Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, CBS, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
College Football
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
