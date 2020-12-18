TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Faith Christian at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Rossville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 9 a.m.

College Football

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Rutgers, noon

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Traders Point vs. North Vermillion, noon

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Covington at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Southern Illinois at Illinois, 2 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Butler, Fox Sports 1, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Gonzaga, CBS, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Crossroads Classic: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Classic: Ohio State vs. UCLA, CBS, 3:45 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, FOX, 11 a.m.

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, FOX, 3 p.m.

ACC Championship: Notre Dame vs. Clemson, ABC, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, CBS, 7 p.m.

AAC Championship: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati, ABC, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PNC Championship, first round, NBC, 1 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Rutgers, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, noon

Michigan State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

PNC Championship, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

National Football League

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, FOX, noon

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, CBS, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

College Football

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

National Football League

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you