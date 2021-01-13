TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at South Newton, 10 a.m.

Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, FSN Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Parke Heritage at Covington, WSKS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Rutgers, FS1, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Championships, NBC, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you