TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.
Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 2 p.m.
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at South Newton, 10 a.m.
Lebanon at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, FSN Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Parke Heritage at Covington, WSKS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Rutgers, FS1, 8 p.m.
College Wrestling
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships, NBC, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sony Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
