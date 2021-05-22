TODAY

Prep Baseball

Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at LeRoy, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria High, 11 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Rossville (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Villa Grove at Salt Fork (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Westville at Urbana, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Big 12 Championships: Danville at Bloomington/Normal, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Champaign Centennial, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Danville Invitational, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Milford at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Champaign Centennial, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Danville Invitational, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area and Milford at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225, FS1, noon

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1 p.m.

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, FS1, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

Penn State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Grand Prix of Monaco, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, noon 

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon

LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference quarterfinal, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, noon

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you