TODAY
Prep Baseball
Clinton Prairie at Covington, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at LeRoy, 10 a.m.
Danville at Peoria High, 11 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at LeRoy (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Rossville (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Villa Grove at Salt Fork (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Westville at Urbana, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Big 12 Championships: Danville at Bloomington/Normal, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Champaign Centennial, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Danville Invitational, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Milford at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Champaign Centennial, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Danville Invitational, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Milford at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota Tundra 225, FS1, noon
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1 p.m.
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, FS1, 3 p.m.
College Baseball
Penn State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon
LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Grand Prix of Monaco, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, noon
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, FS1, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon
LPGA Tour: Pure Silk Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference quarterfinal, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, noon
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
