TODAY

Prep Football

8-Man: South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 2 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 9 a.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke (doubleheader), 9 a.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Danville (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 9 a.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke (doubleheader), 9 a.m.

Parke Heritage at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Covington Early-Bird Scramble (Rivercrest GC), noon

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at Lawrence Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Lawrence Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 10 a.m.

Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 11 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Kishwaukee Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

College Softball

Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Hoopeston Area at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Seeger (Harrison Hills GC), 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville, 6 p.m.

College Football

Illinois Orange-Blue Spring Game, 7 p.m.

Women's College Golf

NJCAA Region 24 Qualifier: Danville Area Community College at Crab Orchard Golf Course, Carterville, 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5:55 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, FOX, 2 p.m.

Indy Car: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

College Football

Illinois Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 10 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

