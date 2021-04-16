TODAY
Prep Football
8-Man: South Fork at Schlarman Academy, 2 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 9 a.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke (doubleheader), 9 a.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Danville (doubleheader), 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 9 a.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke (doubleheader), 9 a.m.
Parke Heritage at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Covington Early-Bird Scramble (Rivercrest GC), noon
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Lawrence Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Lawrence Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West, 10 a.m.
Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 11 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Kishwaukee Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
College Softball
Lewis & Clark Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Hoopeston Area at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
North Montgomery at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana School for the Deaf at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage at Seeger (Harrison Hills GC), 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Danville, 6 p.m.
College Football
Illinois Orange-Blue Spring Game, 7 p.m.
Women's College Golf
NJCAA Region 24 Qualifier: Danville Area Community College at Crab Orchard Golf Course, Carterville, 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: ToyotaCare 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 5:55 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, FOX, 2 p.m.
Indy Car: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
College Football
Illinois Spring Game, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 10 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
