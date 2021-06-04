TODAY
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Frankfort Semi-State Semifinal: North Vermillion vs. Cowan, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Frankfort Semi-State Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Schlarman Academy at Danville Sectional
Prep Wrestling
Hoopeston Area and Olney East Richland at Vandalia, 10 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 2A Regional A Championship: Oakwood vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional C Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Milford, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional D Championship: Salt Fork vs. St. Thomas More or Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mid-Ohio 170, FS1, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, noon
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes, NBC, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, FOX, 5 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Day 7, TENNIS, 3 a.m.
French Open, Day 7, NBC, 10 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, ABC, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN, 5:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350, FS1, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 3 a.m.
French Open, Round of 16, NBC, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 3 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
