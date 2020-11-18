TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer Central and West Lafayette Harrison at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
No local sports scheduled
SATURDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at South Newton, noon
Franciscan Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon: Covington vs. TBD
Prep Girls Swimming
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.
ON THE AIR TODAY Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
College Football
Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
