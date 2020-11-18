TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer Central and West Lafayette Harrison at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No local sports scheduled

SATURDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at South Newton, noon

Franciscan Health Hoops Classic at Lafayette McCutcheon: Covington vs. TBD

Prep Girls Swimming

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.

ON THE AIR TODAY Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women’s Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

College Football

Purdue at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

