TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at South Putnam, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at South Putnam, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Braggin' Rights Game: Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Swimming
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Notre Dame at Kentucky, CBS, 11 a.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College Football
Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Navy at Army, CBS, 2 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders, FOX, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Oakland at Michigan State, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Cleveland State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, FSN Midwest, 5 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
