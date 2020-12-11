TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Seeger at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at South Putnam, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at South Putnam, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Braggin' Rights Game: Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Swimming

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Parke Heritage and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

West Vigo at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, second round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame at Kentucky, CBS, 11 a.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Missouri, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football

Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Navy at Army, CBS, 2 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders, FOX, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Oakland at Michigan State, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Iowa, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Cleveland State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, CBS, noon

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, FOX, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Minnesota at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, FSN Midwest, 5 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

