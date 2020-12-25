TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
No local sports scheduled
MONDAY
No local sports scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.
Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 3 p.m.
College Football
First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Lending Tree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, NFL Network, noon
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago-PLUS 3 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, noon
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS (WCIA), noon
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers WDAN-AM 1490, CBS (WLFI and WTHI), noon
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
