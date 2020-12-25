TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sports scheduled

MONDAY

No local sports scheduled

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Holiday Tournament: Covington at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Holiday Tournament: Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Northwestern, FS1, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 3 p.m.

College Football

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Lending Tree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, NFL Network, noon

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago, FSN Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago-PLUS 3 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, FOX, noon

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS (WCIA), noon

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers WDAN-AM 1490, CBS (WLFI and WTHI), noon

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois State at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, ABC and ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you