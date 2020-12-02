TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Seeger at West Lafayette Harrison, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Indianapolis Scecina, 5 p.m.
South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
South Newton at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Banks of Wabash Classic: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of Wabash Classic: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Basketball
Towson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Western Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men's College Basketball
St. Peter's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
