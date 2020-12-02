TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

Seeger at West Lafayette Harrison, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Indianapolis Scecina, 5 p.m.

South Vermillion at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

South Newton at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Banks of Wabash Classic: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of Wabash Classic: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Basketball

Towson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Western Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's College Basketball

St. Peter's at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

