TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at South Newton, noon

Prep Girls Swimming

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Faith Christian at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Purdue Polytechnic High School at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

Indiana at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, noon

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, FOX, noon

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

