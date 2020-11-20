TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at South Newton, noon
Prep Girls Swimming
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage Wolves Classic, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Faith Christian at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic High School at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
Indiana at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, noon
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, FOX, noon
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
