Prep Baseball

Benton Central at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Tri-County (Ind.) at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Attica at Covington, 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Covington at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Covington at North Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Fountain Central and South Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Milford at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Prep Football

Big 12 Tournament: Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Havana, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.

8-Man: Schlarman Academy at Peoria Heights, 7 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College (doubleheader), 2 p.m.

College Basketball

NJCAA Central District B Tournament at Trenton, Mo.: Danville Area Community College vs. Spoon River Community College

Golf

The Masters, first round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m..

National Hockey League

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Prep Football

Big 12 Tournament: Normal Community at Danville, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, second round, ESPN, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

NWSL Soccer

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

