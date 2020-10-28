TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Cascade at Seeger, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional: Hoopeston Area at Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 9 a.m.
IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind., 10:30 a.m.
College Football
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
College Cross Country
NJCAA Region 24 Meet: Danville Area Community College at Vincennes (Ind.) 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors and RV Truck Series: Hall of Fame 200, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Prep Football
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37: Cascade at Seeger, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.
College Football
Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.