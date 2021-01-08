TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Fountain Central at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
West Lafayette at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Rossville at Covington, 10 a.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at Lafayette Faith Christian, 2 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Michigan, noon
MONDAY
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado State, FS1, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Wild-Card Game: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
NFC Wild-Card Game: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3:30 p.m.
NFC Wild-Card Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Ohio State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
College Wrestling
Illinois at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
National Football League
AFC Wild-Card Game: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, ABC, ESPN, noon
NFC Wild-Card Game: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
AFC Wild-Card Game: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 5 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Bradley at Northern Iowa, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
College Football
College Football Playoff National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
