TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Fountain Central at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

West Lafayette at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Rossville at Covington, 10 a.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at Lafayette Faith Christian, 2 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Delphi Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at South Vermillion Tournament, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Michigan, noon

MONDAY

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Owen Valley at West Vigo, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado State, FS1, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Iowa at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Wild-Card Game: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon 

NFC Wild-Card Game: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, FOX, 3:30 p.m.

NFC Wild-Card Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Minnesota at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Ohio State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Football League

AFC Wild-Card Game: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, ABC, ESPN, noon 

NFC Wild-Card Game: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

AFC Wild-Card Game: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Connecticut at DePaul, FS1, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Northern Iowa, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

