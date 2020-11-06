TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
College Football
Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m. (varsity only)
Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond Casino West 200, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
College Football
Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Indiana, Fox Sports One, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State, Big Ten Network,2:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Cup Series Championship, WHRK-FM 94.9 NBC, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, FOX, noon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
New England Patriots at New York Jets, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
