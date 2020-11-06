TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

College Football

Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 5 p.m. (varsity only)

Southmont at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Desert Diamond Casino West 200, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Indiana, Fox Sports One, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State, Big Ten Network,2:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Breeders Cup, Day 2, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Cup Series Championship, WHRK-FM 94.9 NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, FOX, noon

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, CBS, 3 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

New England Patriots at New York Jets, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

