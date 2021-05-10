TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.
Seeger Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Champaign Central at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Casey-Westfield (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.
South Putnam at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Champaign Judah Christian, Champagin St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Rantoul, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Champaign Judah Christian, Champagin St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Rantoul, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Clifton Central and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Banks of Wabash Classic: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Banks of the Wabash Classic: North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Champaign Central, Normal West and Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bloomington and Danville at Urbana, 5 p.m.
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Goodyear 400, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Maryland at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, Noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
