TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Terre Haute South, 4 p.m.

Seeger Lafayette Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Champaign Central at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Casey-Westfield (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bi-County: Attica, Covington and Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Southmont, 4 p.m.

South Putnam at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Champaign Judah Christian, Champagin St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Rantoul, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Champaign Judah Christian, Champagin St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Rantoul, Urbana University High, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Clifton Central and St. Joseph-Ogden at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Banks of Wabash Classic: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Classic: North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Champaign Central, Normal West and Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bloomington and Danville at Urbana, 5 p.m.

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Goodyear 400, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, Marquee, Noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you