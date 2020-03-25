DANVILLE — Typically at this point in the season, Westville’s Tim Revello would have worked 10 baseball or softball games.
But, just like the players and the coaches, Revello is spending the time that he would have normally been on the field at home while our world deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I usually try to work four or five games a week,’’ Revello said. “Right now, we are definitely not working any games until the middle of April, and who knows, we might not even have a spring season this year.’’
Obviously, for all local umpires, it’s lost income.
Brian Anderson, who used to teach and coach at both Danville High School and Salt Fork High School, admits that he used his umpiring money to pay for his family’s summer vacations.
“Obviously, I coach football in the fall, but during the spring, I try to work baseball and softball games as both a way to be involved with the game and as a source of income,’’ said Anderson, who is currently the football coach at Tri-County. “I had a separate savings account where I deposited all of my checks for umpiring, and then I would take it out for our summer vacation.’’
And while the added income was nice, neither Anderson nor Revello got into umpiring/officiating because of the money.
“Honestly, the part that I miss the most right now is the camaraderie with fellow officials and the interaction with the coaches and the players,’’ said Revello, who works football, basketball, baseball and softball. “High school athletics is a big part of our community and right now, we are all feeling it.’’
Among the other local umpires that are dealing with this sudden forced break from the game include Karl Black, George Desmond, Bob Jurczak, Jake Jurczak, Jeff Slavik, Chris Strader and Jason Woodworth to name a few.
So, are these umpires doing anything special to get ready for the season, if and when it does start?
“Today, I took my dog for a walk and I have to admit it felt good to stretch out my legs,’’ said Revello. “The main thing that I’ve been doing is reviewing the rule book and the case books.
“I’m hoping to advance myself in softball this season, so I have actually been talking with another umpire about different scenarios to help my chances.’’
Revello added that his work was over the phone.
For Anderson, he is also spending part of his time trying to stay in touch with his football players at Tri-County.
“Without school, our kids are not in my weightlifting class every day,’’ he said. “I’m just hoping that they are doing what they can at home to keep building on what we were getting accomplished. I called each one of them earlier this week, to try and remind them what they need to do.’’
Whenever the high school sports season returns, both Anderson and Revello will be ready to go, even if that means it extends into the summer.
“I would be fine with working games into July,’’ Anderson said.
