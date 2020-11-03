DANVILLE — Never has the call to vote been as loud as it was this year and the message was carried and delivered in the sports world.
Every major professional sports league stressed the importance of voting, major collegiate conferences, like the Big Ten, gave their athletes the day off to be part of the process and even here on the local level, the athletic department of Danville Area Community College made it a point to help their young men and women.
On Tuesday afternoon, Emilee Eller, a freshman on the DACC softball team, and Drew Reifsteck, a freshman on the Jaguars men's basketball team, voted in their very first presidential election.
"It was exciting,'' said Eller, who registered and voted on Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville. "I'm really excited to see how everything goes today.''
Reifsteck said it was a powerful moment for him.
"I've heard some people say stuff like, 'your vote really doesn't matter,'" he said. "But, I think this election is proving that everyone has a voice and it's great to see some many people using it.''
The events of 2020, from the coronavirus pandemic to social injustice topics around the country, definitely helped convince both Eller and Reifsteck that they needed to vote in this election.
"Honestly, voting wasn't really a huge deal for me, but with the things that have happen, I was inspired to be here today,'' Reifsteck said. "It's awesome that I now have the power to bring about change and it's awesome that I get to use my voice in this way.''
Eller pointed out that DACC softball coach Matt Cervantes played a role in her voting this year.
"Coach Cervantes has fought hard for us to play fall softball this year. There are teams in our league that didn't get that chance,'' Eller said. "With our coach going to bat for us, I think every player on the team saw how important it was for us, as players, to vote and get our voice out there.''
Reifsteck admitted the DACC men's basketball coach DaJuan Gouard was very helpful for their program.
"He brought it up a lot in our meetings,'' Reifsteck said. "He worked with all of us, whether it was a local guy like me or some of our out-of-state guys. He made sure that each us knew what we needed to do to make our voice heard in the voting process.''
Not surprisingly, the hardest part for both Eller and Reifsteck was not the presidential race or the contests for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, it was the races for circuit clerk, the county board and the judicial retention portions of the ballot.
"I had done a lot of research, so I felt like I knew quite a bit about the presidential candidates and stuff like that,'' Eller said. "But on the county stuff, which isn't wildly covered on the news, I had only see some of those names on the signs around the community.''
Reifsteck admitted he was hesitant about voting for or against any of the judges.
While Eller and Reifsteck are just learning about the election process, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Elijah Tidwell, who was also participating in his first presidential election as an 18-year old, has always been fascinated with the voting process.
Tidwell actually voted a few weeks ago because he spent Tuesday, a day off from school, working as a volunteer at a county polling site.
"Because of my mom (Stephanie Tidwell) being a social studies teacher, I've always been excited about getting the chance to vote in my first presidential election,'' said Tidwell. "My first time was actually in the primary, but this was my first general election.''
But, why did he volunteer at a voting site?
"It was for the opportunity to see how it worked,'' said Tidwell, whose day started at 5:15 a.m. and didn't end until 7:30 p.m. "It really didn't feel that long, the day just kind of flew by. But, I will admit that I'm pretty tired.''
Tidwell, who was a greeter at his voting site, assisting the voters as they entered, actually voted twice — one of them was a mock election that they held at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School on Monday.
"It will be interesting to see how our votes matchup with the national votes,'' he said.
