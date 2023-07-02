LEGION BASEBALL
Sunday's result
At Holmgren Field, Moline
Lafayette (Ind.) 6, Post 210 Speakers 2
Lafayette `300 `100 `2 `— `6 `5 `1
Speakers `101 `000 `0 `— `2 `1 `0
WP — Konnor Kreinbrook. LP — Ethan McMasters (4-1). 2B — Lafayette: Wesley McNeff. Speakers: Braxton Waller. RBIs — Lafayette: McNeff 3, Speakers: Landen Haurez, Gavin Parkerson.
Record — Post 210 Speakers 21-5 overall.
———
Saturday's result
At Holmgren Field, Moline
Post 210 Speakers 7, Millard Sox 0
Sox `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `5 `2
Speakers `000 `601 `x `— `7 `5 `0
WP — Kollin Asbury. LP — Jackson Stogdill. Two or more hits — Sox: Landon Tillquist. 3B — Speakers: Gavin Parkerson. RBIs — Speakers: Dalton Hobick 3, Landen Haurez 2.
———
Friday's results
At East Moline
Brunner Invitational
Post 210 Speakers 9, Milan 1
Speakers `110 `610 `0 `— `9 `6 `0
Milan `000 `000 `1 `— `1 `7 `1
WP — Alec Harrison (2-1). LP — Knox. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Wichtowski 2, Tuff Elson 2. Milan: Woodard. 2B — Speakers: Wichtowski, Drew Pinkston. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston 3, Wichtowski 2, Braxton Waller, Blake Norton.
———
Post 210 Speakers 8, East Moline 1
Speakers `033 `101 `0 `— `8 `17 `0
East Moline `000 `010 `0 `— `1 `2 `3
WP — Conlan Moore (4-1). LP — Mainstrom. Two or more hits — Speakers: Drew Pinkston 3, Gavin Parkerson 3, Braxton Waller 2, Tuff Elson 2, Zach Russell 2. 2B — Speakers: Pinkston, Elson. RBIs — Speakers: Elson 2, Parkerson 2, Dalton Hobick 2, Waller, Russell.
