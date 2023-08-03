LEGION BASEBALL
Great Midwest Regional
At Midland, Mich.
Linwood, Mich. 13, Danville Post 210 Speakers 7
Danville`011`311`0`— `7 `10` 0
Linwood`200`0(10)1`x`—`13`11`1
WP — Jacob Kolwalski. LP — Kollin Asbury. Two or more hits — D: Drew Wichtowski, Dalton Hobick, Drew Pinkston L: Chase Raymond 3, Lucas Mead, Addison Vallad. 2B — D: Hobick L: Connor Dee, Colin Dee, Vallas. HR — L: Raymond 2. RBIs — D: Hobick 2, Landon Haurez 2, Wichtowsko, Gavin Parkerson, Josh Young L: Raymond 4, Connor Dee 3, Mead 2, Payton Guilbeaux, Vallas, Colin Dee, Brayden Simmon.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 35-9.
