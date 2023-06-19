TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Post 210 manager Brent Hart knew his Speakers were not going to be undefeated all summer. He was right.
But more important, he wants his team to learn from every situation — win or lose — to be prepared for a possible deep postseason run.
On Saturday in the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Post 210 saw its 13-game winning streak snapped with a 13-6 loss to Washington (Mo.) in the final game of pool play.
The Speakers were unable to bounce back later in the day in their first game of bracket-play, falling to Kokomo (Ind.) 5-2.
So what did Post 210 learn from Saturday's games?
"Washington can really hit when the pitcher leaves the ball middle, middle,'' Hart said. "And against Kokomo, if we only get three hits with three base running mistakes — we will lose.''
Hart knows that only time will tell if these lessons proved to be beneficial for the Speakers later this summer.
Washington belted five homers in its win over Post 210. Gavin Mitchell had two of those homers and four RBIs, while Sam Paule had a single, a double, a homer and two RBIs and Reagan Kandibinder had two singles, a homer and two RBIs.
Ethan McMasters led the way for the Speakers with three hits, including two doubles, and he drove home three runs, while Blake Norton had two singles and an RBI.
In the loss to Kokomo, Post 210 actually led 2-0 after the first inning on an RBI double by Drew Pinkston, who would later score on a single by Tuff Elson. But that was the only offense for the Speakers.
Kokomo scored once in the fourth to pull within 2-1 and then Post 6 scored 4 runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Up next for the Speakers is a trip to Crawfordsville Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) contest against Byron Cox Post 72 at North Montgomery High School. Post 210 defeated Crawfordsville 6-0 on Thursday at the Terre Haute tournament.
LEGION BASEBALL
At West Terre Haute, Ind.
Washington (Mo.) 13, Post 210 Speakers 6
Washington `520 `030 `3 `— `13 `14 `3
Speakers `030 `300 `0 `— `6 `7 `2
WP — McPherson. LP — Alec Harrison (1-1). Two or more hits — Washington: Paule 3, Mitchell 3, Kandibinder 3, Weidle 2, Mentz 2. Speakers: Ethan McMasters 3, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Washington: Paule, Mitchell, Mentz. Speakers: McMasers 2, Zach Russell. HR — Washington: Mitchell 2, Paule, Kandibinder, Mentz. RBIs — Washington: Mitchell 4, Paule 2, Kandibinder 2, Mentz, Pecka, Eads. Speakers: McMasters 3, Norton.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-1 overall.
———
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Kokomo 5, Post 210 Speakers 2
Speakers `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `3 `0
Kokomo `000`140 `x `— `5 `8 `2
WP — T.Smith. LP — Conlan Moore (2-1). Two or more hits — Kokomo: Hunley 2. 2B — Speakers: Drew Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson 2, Hunley, C.Smith.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-2.
