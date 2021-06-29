Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.