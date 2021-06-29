CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Speakers baseball team took a strong start and cruised to a 15-8 win on Tuesday against Crawfordsville.
Brody Sexton had two hits and four RBIs for the Speakers, who jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the third inning, while Isaiah Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Andy Onnen and Josh Young each had two hits and a RBI, Ethan Edwards and Jacob Spear each had one RBI and Brady Howard added two hits.
Rance Bryant got the win for the team, going two innings with five strikeouts and allowed only one hit.
The Speakers will start play in the TB 24 Tournament on Friday with games against Rantoul, Sullivan, Ind. and Shelby County.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 15, Crawfordsville 8
Danville`306`040`2`—`15`13`1
C'Ville`000`134`0`—`8`5`5
WP — Rance Bryant. LP — Brooks Nicely. Two or more hits — D: Brody Sexton, Isaiah Ruch, Josh Young, Brady Howard 2B — D: Sexton 2, Ruch C: Dean Bradley. RBIs — D: Sexton 4, Ruch 2, Young, Andy Onnen, Jacob Spear C: Bradley 2, Jacob Braun 2, Mathew Harris 2, Camden Procter.
