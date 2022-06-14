LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a slow start, the Post 210 senior baseball team got rolling late in a 15-4 win over Lafayette on Tuesday.
While the Speakers scored the first run in the second inning, Lafayette scored two runs in bottom of the inning and took a 3-2 lead in the third. But Post 210 scored one in the fourth to tie scored two in the fifth and five runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Andy Onnen had two hits and three RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Wichtowski and Blake Norton each had two hits and two RBIs, while Dawson Dodd had two hits and a RBI and Tuff Elson, Isaiah Ruch, Drew Pinkston and Josh Young each had one RBI.
Ethan Edwards pitched four innings with a strikeout to get the win, while Elson had three strikeouts in three innings.
The Speakers will start the Best of the Midwest Invitational on Thursday against Washington (Mo.) on Thursday.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Lafayette, Ind.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 15, Lafayette 4
Danville`011`125`5`— `15 `15` 3
Lafayette`021`001`0`—`4`6`3
WP — Ethan Edwards. Save — Tuff Elson. Two or more hits — D: Andy Onnen, Drew Wichtowski, Blake Norton, Dawson Dodd. 2B — D: Onnen, Isaiah Ruch. 3B — D: Dodd, Elson, Drew Pinkston, Wichtowski. RBIs — D: Onnen 3, Wichtowski 2, Norton 2, Elson, Ruch, Pinkston, Josh Young, Dodd.
