TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — With strong pitching, the Post 210 Senior baseball team won its first game at the Best of the Midwest Classic.
Isaiah Ruch and Blake Norton teamed up to give up five hits and struck out nine batters as the Speakers beat Washington, Mo. 3-0 on Thursday.
On offense, Brody Sexton and Norton each had one RBI and Drew Pinkston and Dawson Dodd each had two hits.
The Speakers will face Crawfordsville on Friday in tournament action.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Post 210 Speakers 3, Washington, Mo. 0
Danville`000`100`2`— `3 `9` 0
Washington`000`000`0`—`0`5`2
WP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — D: Drew Pinkston, Dawson Dodd. 3B — D: Pinkston. RBIs — D: Brody Sexton, Blake Norton.
